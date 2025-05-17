Trinidad man freed of double murder arrested on the same charges hours later

(Trinidad Guardian) Hours after being freed of murdering two men due to delays in prosecuting his case, a man from Arima was arrested and charged with the crime once again.

Guardian Media understands that lawyers for Ceyon “Six” Nicholas, of Simon Road, Carapo, raised concerns over the move as he appeared before High Court Master Delicia Bethelmy on Thursday afternoon.

In early 2022, Nicholas was charged with murdering Richie Richard Ragoo, Emmanuel Nyron Phillip and the attempted murder of another man. He was also slapped with firearm and ammunition possession charges.

The three men were shot at a garage at Jokhan Trace, Carapo on October 25, 2021.

On Wednesday, he was discharged by High Court Master Whitney Franklyn after prosecutors failed to meet a deadline for filing the evidence against Nicholas, including the sworn statement of the State’s main witness, who implicated him.

State prosecutors sought an extension to complete the process, but the application, which was opposed by Nicholas’ lawyer Roshan Tota-Maharaj, was denied.

Master Franklyn made the decision to discharge Nicholas after prosecutors said that they could not proceed without the evidence or an extension.

Guardian Media understands that Nicholas was subsequently released from the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca.

Hours later, he was arrested by officers assigned to the Arima Police Station and was charged with the same offences for which he was discharged.

When Nicholas appeared before Master Bethelmy Thursday afternoon, police prosecutor Insp Mungroo asked for eight weeks to disclose the evidence against Nicholas.

He said that witness statements were being finalised by investigators, who were having difficulties in getting the witnesses to swear to their evidence.

Nicholas’ other lawyer, Keron Ramkhalwhan, challenged what transpired, which he described as an abuse of process.

He suggested that Master Bethelmy did not have the jurisdiction to hear the refiled case under the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act (AJIPA) as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) should have appealed Master Franklyn’s decision instead.

“To relay the same charges is an abuse and contrary to law, ultra vires AJIPA. We are asking that these charges be dismissed,” Ramkhalwhan said.

Master Bethelmy gave the parties deadlines to file submissions on the issue and promised to deliver a ruling on May 29.