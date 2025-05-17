​Are we being played for fools?

Dear Editor,
It appears that many of us in the public arena are being played for fools. First, we were told they were honest businessmen. And we believed them. Secondly, we were told that they were not under sanctions and could travel everywhere. And we believed them. Then they told us that the car was worth a relatively modest amount. And we believed them. But now, receipts provided show that the car is worth nearly ten times more than what we were told. Now, with inevitable legal consequences coming, we are being told that the government is after them.
Sincerely,
Herbert Allen