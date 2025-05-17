Asst. Comm Carol Fraser (Ret’d) was a civilian on the day she was accorded a farewell parade

Dear Editor,

It was with much dismay that I viewed a police generated video under the caption, “Farewell Parade held in Honour of Retired Woman Assistant Commissioner Ms. Carol FRASER MSc.” I thought that it was Artificial Intelligence (AI), a concept that the President is promoting. However, my investigation revealed that the parade was held at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Drill Square on May 6, 2025. It was an all-female parade in uniform under the command of Senior Superindentent Sonia Hurbert held in honour of Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Carol Fraser. A parade of that nature is held on the last working day of a retiring senior police officer, normally an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner or Commissioner. This was not the case with the parade in question.

Let me be pellucid and put the record straight. Carol Fraser is a civilian. She attained civilian status since March 1, 2025 and is not now entitled for a Farewell Parade with her and ranks in uniform. She was born on February 19, 1970. Therefore, on February 19, 2025 she attained the age of 55 years, the age of retirement from the Guyana Police Force. She has one birth certificate, unlike some serving senior police officers who allegedly have more than one different birth certificates. In compliance with the Public Service Commission Rules, Carol Fraser last working day in the Guyana Police Force was February 29, 2025.

There are many vex questions: How can the Guyana Police Force permit retiree Carol Fraser to wear the uniform with the rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police? Did she lodge in her uniform at the Police Quarter Master Store after her retirement? Was new uniform and badge of rank issued to her? Was she promoted by the not fully constituted Police Service Commission, who according to a ruling of the Hon. Acting Chief Justice cannot perform any function of the Commission, unless it is fully constituted? It must have five members, not four, as is its present state. Was she promoted as an Assistant Commissioner for the day in order that she can inspect the parade and take the salute? Did Clifton Hicken unlawfully authorised her to wear the uniform and badge of rank of an Assistant Commissioner? Why did Carol Fraser, a highly disciplined and excellent retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, participated in an unlawful parade dressed in uniform when she is a civilian?

The police have developed the proclivity of doing poor planning or no planning. Poor planning promotes chaos. The Administration of the Force should have known the date of the retirement of Carol Fraser a long time ago and hold a Farewell Parade in her honour on her last working day in the Force, not May 6, 2025. The Farewell Parade was a fiasco. It is yet another flagrant display of incompetence and unprofessional behaviour by the police under the leadership of Clifton Hicken. The time is long overdue for him to demit office or he will continue to do more irreparable damage to the reputation of the Force and erode the very little public confidence left in the force. May God help the Guyana Police Force.

Sincerely,

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ret’d)