I have never represented Exxon

Dear Editor,

Yesterday’s cartoon in the Stabroek Business suggested by inference that I was in a situation of professional conflict as I was representing the Government, the Guyana Revenue Authority and Exxon at the same time.

I have never represented nor had any professional relationship with Exxon ever. I have represented the Government, State Agencies and the Guyana Revenue Authority none of which pose any hint of a conflict of interest.

I would appreciate if this could be made clear and a suitable apology and clarification be made.

Yours faithfully,

Sanjeev Datadin

Editor’s note: Stabroek News regrets the erroneous inference contained in the cartoon and apologises for any inconvenience caused.