Pleasantly surprised at the high level of courteous and effective services at several government offices

Dear Editor,

I recently attended several government offices and was pleasantly surprised at the high level of courteous and effective services that I, along with my wife, a friend and his wife, received.

Firstly, we attended the Registrar General’s office at the GPO building to obtain new birth and marriage certificates. We were directed to the Deputy Registrar General, Mr. Visham Budhoo. I was impressed by the professional way Mr. Budhoo dealt with our applications. He explained the process and the requisite documents. Within two hours we were out with our new birth and marriage certificates in our hands. Wow!

We immediately headed to the passport office at Camp Road. There were many people at this office either applying for or uplifting passports. At first, I thought “no way we are going to be attended to”, but to my surprise, the process was well-ordered. An officer examined our documents and had some concerns about the references in our applications from non-resident professionals. The Deputy Chief Immigration Office, Mr. Stephen Telford, immediately provided guidance to the young officer and the issue was resolved. I admired Mr. Telford’s hands-on approach. We were asked to return after the next day to uplift our passports. Again, we were overjoyed to uplift our 10-year beautiful Guyana passport. The process was seamless.

The next day we attended the NIS office at Brickdam and Winter Place. I did not have my NIS card and could not remember the number. However, this did not prevent me from dealing with my matter. The Manager invited us to her pleasant office and did her best to help. She provided me with a temporary number so that my application for a new NIS card could be processed and issued on the same day and I obtained all the information I needed about my NIS contributions.

On the very day we were able to attend GECOM’s office in Diamond and register for our IDs. We dealt with three officers at GECOM, and they were eager to assist. It was a joyful experience; the officers were courteous and efficient. Within an hour we were registered and given clear instructions on how to uplift our ID cards subsequently.

We just had enough time on the same day to register for the Cash Grant at Herstelling. The three young ladies at this office were prepared to stay beyond their working hours to ensure that our registration was properly completed. I wish them well in their future endeavors.

The singular lesson I can share with others is that you must ensure that you have the necessary paperwork before attending these government offices. Be respectful of the officers and you will not be disappointed with the services you receive. There is no need to bend the rules, just follow the standard process. Clear your mind of the stereotypical past and enjoy progressive Guyana.

Sincerely,

Tameshwar Lilmohan