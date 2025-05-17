Rethinking Guyana in the absence of the 1966 Geneva Agreement

Dear Editor,
Anyone who understands incentives, risks and opportunities would find the following timeline, which relates to “oil and (external) conflict,” at least interesting:
March 3, 2015: Guyana approaches the Secretary General of the United Nations to choose another of the means of settlement; Guyana indicates its preference for a judicial settlement of the issue
March 5, 2015: Exxon spuds Liza-1
May 11, 2015: Guyana holds general elections
May 16, 2105: New government takes office
May 20, 2015: ExxonMobil issues first public statement announcing significant oil discovery offshore Guyana Bookending these dates are, on the one hand:
February 17, 1966: The signing of the Geneva Agreement between Venezuela and the UK, with the Prime Minister of British Guiana signing on behalf of the latter; and
May 26, 1966: Independence Day, when Guyana is born On the other hand (admittedly, dates are in the future):
May 25, 2025: Venezuela to hold elections for governors and regional deputies, with the ballot including Essequibo as one of its states
May26, 2025: Guyana observes its 58th Independence Anniversary Day
May 20, 2025: will mark ten years since the oil discovery was announced by ExxonMobil.
I cannot help wondering what would have happened to Guyana had there not been that (strange? pernicious?) Geneva Agreement of 1966.
Sincerely,
Thomas B. Singh