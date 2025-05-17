These historical analyses help to explain the circumstances prior to our present conditions

Dear Editor,

This letter assumes this truth, if we wish to be truly free and liberated, it can only occur if we first have access to credible information and historical analysis to explain circumstances prior to present circumstances. With that background in appropriate circumstances, we must then agitate and fearlessly speak up so that we can be truly free and liberated.

In view of the above, I recommend to all students, from Primary to University, that they read a recent letter by Donald Ramotar, Former President, dealing with the 50th Anniversary of the infamous Vietnam War Next, letters yesterday, May 13, 2025 written by Lincoln Lewis and Audreyanna Thomas, and Peeping Tom, Kaieteur News. Also the letter by Ret’d senior Police Officer, Paul Slowe showing the many breaches of the Standard Operational Procedures of the Guyana Police Force dated May 12, 2025; the letter from Vincent Alexander dealing with the decade for people of African Descent and Stabroek Editorial, May 14, 2025 titled “The last boxcars.”

I urge young people and not so young to spare some time, to read and digest the above, so that they can play a meaningful role in the security, welfare and future prosperity of our beloved country. The objective, I believe, is that every patriot should be able to acquire knowledge and information leading us from where we were to where we are, so that collectively, we can agitate for appropriate changes to secure liberation. Liberation for a mindset which allows and still allows our erstwhile masters to exploit us, exploit our natural resources and to create a cadre of persons comfortable to live in a society where the gap between a few prosperous and the majority widens.

Sincerely,

Hamilton Green

Elder