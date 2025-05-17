Chase named West Indies Test Captain ahead of Australia series, Warrican is Vice-captain

In a bold and unexpected move, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Roston Chase as the new captain of the West Indies Test team, with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican serving as vice-captain. The announcement was made yesterday via a press release, following unanimous approval by the CWI Board of Directors. Chase will lead the team into their highly anticipated home series against Australia, beginning June 25 at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

This leadership change marks a significant evolution in how West Indies cricket approaches team governance. According to CWI, the appointments followed a groundbreaking and robust selection process designed to ensure accountability, transparency, and alignment with modern cricketing standards. It is seen as part of a wider strategy to rejuvenate the Test team’s culture and performance on the global stage.