GTTA unveils National Senior Squad ahead of 2025 Caribbean Championships

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has officially announced its senior national training squad as preparations ramp up for the 2025 Caribbean Senior Table Tennis Championships, slated for June 16–22 in Barbados. This move marks a pivotal step not only in the country’s immediate competitive outlook but also in its long-term vision for elevating the sport locally and internationally.

The squad announcement signals the relaunch of the GTTA’s year-round national training program, which will combine both team-based and personalized training modules. These sessions are designed to improve tactical acumen, technical precision, and overall performance standards, ensuring that Guyana’s players are well-equipped to compete on the international stage, including at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games and other global events.