Tia Clayton runs world-leading 10.92 in Doha: wins for Broadbell, Ricketts as Jamaican stars shine

(SportsMax) – Tia Clayton announced herself as a serious force in global sprinting on Friday, blazing to a world-leading 10.92 seconds to win the women’s 100m at the Doha Diamond League in a brilliant start to her international campaign.

The 20-year-old Jamaican, one-half of the sprinting twin sensation alongside sister Tina Clayton, surged to victory in a competitive field that included global veterans and rising stars. Tina, also showing top form, finished second in 11.02, ahead of Great Britain’s Amy Hunt, who clocked a personal best 11.03. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the five-time world champion making her season debut, was fourth in 11.05.

Tia’s victory, marked by clean execution and fierce closing speed, not only gave her the fastest time in the world so far this year but also firmly placed her among the elite contenders ahead of the summer’s major championships.

There was more to celebrate for Jamaica in the men’s 110m hurdles, where Rasheed Broadbell, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, powered to a season-best 13.14 seconds to secure the win. Broadbell looked sharp and confident as he controlled the race from start to finish, continuing his consistent start to 2025.

The USA’s Jamar Britt finished second in 13.25 while Spain’s Enrique Lopez was close behind in 13.27 for third.

In the women’s triple jump, Shanieka Ricketts extended her dominance on the Diamond League circuit, taking victory with a season-best leap of 14.72m. Ricketts edged Dominica’s Thea LaFond, the Paris Olympic silver medallist, who jumped 14.39m for second place.

Frenchwoman Ilinois Guillaume produced a leap of 14.20m for third.

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser continued her impressive form this season with another victory, this time in a meet-record 49.83. Natalia Bukowiecka (former Kaczmarek) claimed second place in a season-best 50.92. Lieke Klaver finished third in 51.12.

Caribbean women took the next two places. Two-time World Championship bronze medalist Barbados’ Sada Williams was fourth in 51.32 while Shafiqua Maloney of St Vincent and the Grenadines was not far behind in fifth in a time of 51.54.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters produced a season-best throw of 85.64m to claim third place in a high-quality javelin showdown, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott finished just behind in fourth with a solid 84.65m. The battle for top honours came down to a thrilling duel between India’s Neeraj Chopra and Germany’s Julian Weber. Chopra, the Olympic and World Champion, appeared to have sealed the win with a massive 90.23m effort on his third attempt. But it was Weber who stole the spotlight, launching a world-leading throw of 91.06m on his final attempt to snatch victory with a new personal best.