Advance Passenger Information bill unanimously passed

The National Assembly on Friday passed the Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) Bill, Bill No. 4 of 2025. The legislation, which aims to enhance border security and combat transnational crime across the Caribbean, received support from the Opposition.

Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall SC, in leading the debate, emphasized the persistent challenge of crime in the Caribbean, noting that the increasing movement of people presents a considerable threat to border integrity. He cited commitments made at the Second Regional Symposium on Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue, where CARICOM Member States agreed on the urgent need for a coordinated strategic plan to address crime for the sake of regional prosperity and sustainable development. The API/PNR Bill, he stated, is a direct fulfillment of Guyana’s commitment to this regional initiative.

“Expectedly, monitoring persons who enter and leave the region is crucial in the gathering of intelligence in the fight against crime, in particular organized crime,” Nandlall said. He also highlighted that the bill is part of a model legislation effort across CARICOM to create a “regional law enforcement apparatus.”