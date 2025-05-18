Citizens Bank after-tax profit up 16.8% for six months ending March 31st

Citizens Bank Guyana Inc. has recorded an “improved performance” for the first six months of fiscal 2025, with profit after taxation totaling $1.199 billion for the period ended March 31, 2025

The result was contained in an interim report published in Friday’s edition of Stabroek News.

According to the Chairman of the company, Clifford Reis, this reflects an increase of $172.7 million or 16.8 percent compared to $1.027 billion recorded for the corresponding period last year.

Interest income for the six-month period amounted to $3.1 billion, while interest expense stood at $211.4 million. This resulted in net interest income of $2.9 billion, compared to $2.7 billion in the prior year. Other income was recorded at $599.2 million, bringing the surplus before non-interest expenses to $3.5 billion an increase of $210.8 million or 6.3 percent over the corresponding period in 2024.