East Ruimveldt police outpost, GPL substation rocked by explosions

-no injuries

Residents of East Ruimveldt were jolted awake in the early hours of yesterday morning by a thunderous explosion that ripped away a gate at the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, located at the busy intersection of Vlissengen Square and East Front Road. Just moments later, another blast damaged the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Substation along Mandela Avenue—raising fears of a coordinated assault on public infrastructure.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the first explosion occurred around 12:40 a.m. A police officer stationed at the outpost reported hearing two distinct blasts, followed by the sound of debris raining down onto surrounding rooftops. The source of the explosion was traced to the southern side of the outpost, which suffered heavy structural damage.

Security camera footage, reviewed by investigators and shared with members of the community, showed a bright flash of light erupting from the rear of the outpost, consistent with flames. The explosion blew away the southern metal gate entirely and damaged large sections of the concrete wall. In the immediate aftermath, traffic in the area came to a brief standstill, and portions of the street appeared gouged—presumably from the force of the blast.