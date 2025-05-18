Fire ravages Mocha house

One person is homeless after a fire of unknown origin completely des-troyed a two-storey concrete and wooden home at Nelson Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara yesterday around 11:09 am.

A man who occupied the home, according to a neighbour, is in custody assisting with investigations. Samantha Shepherd, who resides next to the building that went up in flames said she sustained water damage to her bed, backroom, blinds and mattress.

Residents were left seeking answers as to how the house went up in flames because to their knowledge it was not connected to electricity.