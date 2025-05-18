CJIA says flight operations have resumed following small fire

Flight operations at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) have resumed following a fire incident earlier today in the check-in area.

A release from CJIA said that the incident, which originated with a burning air conditioning unit, triggered the immediate activation of the airport’s emergency response plan.

“Passengers and airport staff were safely evacuated from the terminal.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS), quickly brought the fire under control, preventing further damage. The airport’s emergency systems, including fire alarms, emergency lighting, and fire shutter doors, functioned as designed and were automatically deployed”, the release said.

The incident caused minor disruptions to Caribbean Airlines (CAL) and Suriname Airways (SLM) outbound flights.

The Guyana Fire Service is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the fire, the release said.

“The safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our top priority. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the traveling public during this incident and thank all responding agencies for their prompt and professional actions”, CJIA added.