Gov’t moving to acquire land from Goedverwagting to Columbia for gas to energy project

The government has begun direct consultations with residents whose lands fall within the planned route for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) electricity transmission line for the country’s gas-to-energy initiative.

On Friday, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, met at State House with 70 plus residents from the Goedverwagting to Columbia, Mahaicony stretch. This corridor will eventually extend to No. 53 Village on the Corentyne Coast.

Speaking on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, Nandlall emphasised that the state will move ahead with the compulsory acquisition of land needed for the project. Affected persons will be compensated at market value, in line with legal requirements. “The government will ensure the process is fair, consultative, and transparent. People will receive adequate compensation and all the constitutional protections they are entitled to,” Nandlall stated on his Facebook page.

In an interview with the Sunday Stabroek yesterday, the AG explained that while the law allows for a strict compulsory acquisition process including land surveys, valuation, and public notices the government has adopted a more flexible and personal approach. “In every case, we engage residents face-to-face. They are allowed to bring their own valuators and legal representation, and the government is also covering legal costs for those who need assistance,” he said.

Where crop lands are involv-ed, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute is brought in to assess crop values. In past cases, such as the Demerara Harbour Bridge project, relocation costs and temporary housing were also covered by the state.

Further, according to Nandlall, every effort has been made to design the project route through state-owned lands, particularly in backlands near the conservancy. This was done deliberately to minimize the number of private properties affected.

“There are hardly any homes along the planned route up to Mahaicony. It’s mostly agricultural lands, some of which are leased from the state,” Nandlall added.

Meanwhile, a full assessment of the number of properties and structures affected is still underway. The transmission lines being installed are 230kVA and 69kVA electricity lines…not gas pipelines, as some residents initially believed. The power will be generated at the Wales gas-to-energy plant and transmitted across the country.

Substations are planned for key locations including Eccles, Goedverwagting, and Columbia-Mahaicony. When asked about the integration with infrastructure on the West Demerara side, the AG deferred to technical officials at GPL, noting that those details are outside his legal scope.

Meanwhile, with the gas-to-energy project already underway, Nandlall stressed that time is of the essence. However, he assured that due process would not be compromised. “This is a time- bound project, but we are not going to rush it at the expense of people’s rights. At the same time, we can’t delay national development while disputes are in court,” he said.

The AG also pointed out that recent amendments to the law now allow the state to deposit the offered compensation into court, take possession of the land, and allow the legal process to determine final values without stalling construction.

“If the court awards a higher value later, the government will pay the difference. If it rules for a lower value, the amount offered stands,” he added.

Government has used this model successfully in recent projects, including the Schoonord-to-Crane highway and the East Bank power line corridor, he said.

Nandlall reiterated that the government remains committed to working with affected persons at every stage of the process.