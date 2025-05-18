GuySuCo facing mounting, costly labour woes

-amid poor output blamed on rain

The Guyana Sugar Corporation’s (GuySuCo) first crop ended last week with three of its four estates cumulatively producing 20,000 tonnes below projections and the corporation mulling hiring additional labour to manually load cane because of the rainy season and purchasing machines for the next season to make up for this crop’s loss.

Sources say that additional monies have to be expended to pay workers to manually load pontoons, since the machines which normally did the job cannot do so because of the treacherous conditions of field, due to water-logged soil.

From information seen by the Sunday Stabroek, the Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara estate is the only one of four operating estates to rise above its target. That estate produced a modest 74 tonnes more sugar than projected, un-like the other three which had projected deficits totalling over 20,000 tonnes.