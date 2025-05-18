India supports proceedings at ICJ to settle border controversy with Venezuela – High Commissioner

`We are in regular contact with the Guyanese authorities, and if the situation demands it and we are approached, we will stand by Guyana’

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. Amit Telang has underscored New Delhi’s backing of the proceedings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to settle the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

He was speaking at a press conference yesterday at his residence in response to a question from the Sunday Stabroek about stepped up aggression by Venezuela against Guyana and where India stood on this issue.

The High Commissioner emphasized the importance of the Argyle Declaration, an agreement both Guyana and Venezuela signed on to in December 2023 aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two countries. He noted that India is monitoring the situation closely and remains in consistent dialogue with the Guyanese authorities.