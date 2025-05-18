Police force rejects statements by attorney for Younge family

Following the statement issued by Dexter Todd – the attorney-at-law representing the Younge family – relating to a meeting he had with Canadian homicide expert and retired officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Leonard McCoshen, the Guyana Police Force Corporate Communications Unit in release yesterday, responded by “categorically” asserting that the attorney’s allegation that the father of Adriana Younge was not contacted by the police to give a statement, was “wholly and deliberately untrue”.

According to the police, records reveal that several requests and attempts were made to accommodate Subrian Younge – the father of Adriana – to give a statement. He was first directly approached on April 24 at the Double Day Hotel, by the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Regional Police Division #3 and invited to visit the station the same day to give a statement to the police, but this was not done.