Gov’t failed to enliven 2023 parliamentary unity on Venezuelan aggression

Dear Editor,

President Irfaan Ali recently declared in a Facebook post, “The defence of Guyana is a patriotic responsibility; not an option for patriots, a convenience, or political tool. It is a duty; a national honour, and the highest level of dignity for any citizen.”

On this point, President Ali is absolutely right. The defence of our nation is a sacred duty for all Guyanese. But while he speaks of patriotism with eloquence, the grim reality is that his government has failed to match those lofty words with meaningful, measurable action.

The truth is this: patriotism cannot be proclaimed, it must be practiced. And when the Head of State chooses symbolism over substance, rhetoric over results, and performance over policy, that is not patriotism. That is political pageantry.

Let us be clear. In 2023, both Government and Opposition members stood united in the National Assembly, unanimously passing a motion condemning Venezuela’s hostile aggression and rejecting its absurd claim to our Essequibo. That motion, now a binding resolution of our Parliament, was intended to be a springboard for decisive action.

But what followed? Nothing.

Where is the comprehensive national public relations campaign to educate our people and counter Venezuela’s disinformation? Non-existent.

Where is the global diplomatic offensive to expose Caracas’ propaganda and galvanize international support? Silent.

Where is the convening of the Foreign Relations Committee, with bipartisan leadership, to provide stra-tegic oversight and national direction? Dormant.

This is not a failure of resources, it is a failure of political will. A failure of leadership at the highest level.

Now, the Government intends to return to the National Assembly with yet another motion on May 23, 2025. But to what end? Is this second motion meant to correct the inaction that followed the first? Or is it just another hollow gesture meant to distract from a glaring lack of follow-through?

President Ali must understand, true patriotism is not about who can deliver the grandest speech or write the most stirring Facebook post. True patriotism is about doing the hard work. Mobilizing the nation, confronting threats head-on, and ensuring that Guyana speaks with one firm voice on matters of sovereignty.

Anything less is posturing.

Essequibo belongs to Guyana. That is not up for debate. But when our government chooses performance over preparation, and soundbites over strategy, we risk weakening our own moral authority on the world stage.

President Ali, the time for talking is over. Patriotism must be proven, not in the chambers of Facebook, but in the chambers of Parliament, in our foreign service, in our policies, and in our resolve.

Guyana deserves more than empty patriotism. We deserve leadership.

Yours faithfully,

Ganesh Mahipaul

Member of Parliament