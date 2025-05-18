People-centred policies in Trinidad

Dear Editor,

The new T&T Government has hit the ground running, rolling out its people-centred policies and programmes across ministries and other state agencies.

This was especially noted in the second cabinet press briefing held last Thursday, where details on the revamping of the water company were expounded on by the minister.

This has been the thrust of the government from day one in office.

People-centred,,,a familiar thrust and cliche. Where did I first hear of it?

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed