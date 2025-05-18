The need for inclusive governance structures

Dear Editor,

I wish to share a piece of Artificial Intelligence research, AI that seems relevant to Guyana at a crossroad these days, namely:

Role of Government and its Institutions

‘These Institutions are of my creation, and they will have to serve its creator.

Opening day of Bank of Guyana, May 26, 1966, quote: The Kabaka! L. F. S. Burnham.

Role of Institutions:

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James A. Robinson for their groundbreaking research on the pivotal role of institutions in shaping economic development and global inequality. Their work underscores how the structure and quality of political and economic institutions—particularly the distinction between inclusive and extractive systems—profoundly influence a nation’s long-term prosperity. (Business Insider, maseconomics)

Key Concepts: Inclusive vs. Extractive Institutions

Inclusive Institutions: These institutions distribute political power broadly and uphold the rule of law, property rights, and economic freedoms. They foster innovation, encourage investment, and enable widespread participation in economic activities, leading to sustained growth.

Extractive Institutions: In contrast, extractive institutions concentrate power and wealth in the hands of a few. They often suppress innovation and limit opportunities for the broader population, resulting in stagnation and persistent poverty.(DayFR Euro)

The laureates’ research demonstrates that inclusive institutions are conducive to long-term economic success, while extractive institutions hinder development. (maseconomics)

Historical Roots: Colonial Legacies and the “Reversal of Fortune”

A significant portion of their work examines how colonial history has shaped present-day institutions. They found that in regions where European colonizers faced high mortality rates, they established extractive institutions aimed at resource extraction. Conversely, in areas with lower mortality rates, colonizers settled and developed inclusive institutions. This historical divergence explains why some formerly wealthy regions have become impoverished, while others have prospered—a phenomenon they term the “reversal of fortune.” (maseconomics, Phys.org)

Institutional Inertia: The Challenge of Reform

Once established, institutions tend to persist due to the vested interests of elites who benefit from the status quo. The laureates highlight the “commitment problem,” where elites cannot credibly commit to reforms that would diminish their power, even if such reforms would benefit society at large. This dynamic makes transitioning from extractive to inclusive institutions particularly challenging. (maseconomics)

Global Implications: Institutions and Development Policy

The insights from Acemoglu, Johnson, and Robinson have profound implications for development policy. They argue that efforts to promote economic development must focus on building inclusive institutions that empower broad segments of society. Moreover, they caution against imposing institutional models from outside, emphasizing that successful institutions must evolve from a country’s unique historical and social context. (maseconomics, NobelPrize.org, CISP)

Case Study: Nogales—A Tale of Two Cities

The divided city of Nogales, straddling the U.S.-Mexico border, serves as a compelling illustration of their thesis. Despite sharing geography and culture, the U.S. side benefits from inclusive institutions that promote prosperity, while the Mexican side suffers from extractive institutions that hinder development. (The Sentinel)

Broader Impact: Shaping Economic Thought

The laureates’ work has significantly influenced both academic research and policy discussions, bringing institutional analysis to the forefront of economics. Their findings underscore the importance of political and economic institutions in determining a nation’s economic trajectory and highlight the need for inclusive governance structures to achieve sustainable development.(maseconomics)

Sincerely,

Ganga Persad Ramdas