Castaneda dominates NSC Independence 3-Stage Cycling Road Race

By Michaelangelo Jacobus

In a dazzling display of power and resilience, Trinidad Raiders’ Mateo Garcia Castaneda seized control of the 42nd edition of the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) Independence 3-Stage Cycling Road Race by winning both opening stages yesterday.

The first two stages, which spanned 104.6 miles across Berbice and the East Coast of Demerara, unfolded under a dramatic mix of torrential rainfall and moments of sunshine, adding an extra layer of grit to the competition.

Castaneda, a Colombian representing Trinidad’s Raiders team, won Stage One from Corriverton to New Amsterdam and followed up with another dominant performance from Rosignol to Liliendaal in Stage Two. With a combined General Classification (GC) time of 4:02:04, he enters today’s final stage with a clear lead and the potential to sweep the event entirely and claim the title vacated by Guyana’s Briton John.