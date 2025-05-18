Monedderlust edges Den Amstel 3-2 in Berbice

Elite League Season VII

Monedderlust FC claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over Den Amstel FC yesterday as Elite League Season VII action rolled into West Berbice. Playing at the #5 Ground, the home side put on an entertaining display for their fans, overcoming an early deficit and torrential rainfall to secure all three points in a match filled with end-to-end action and late drama.

Den Amstel took the lead in the 21st minute through striker Deon Alfred, who slotted home calmly after being played through on goal. However, Monedderlust responded with resilience, equalizing just before halftime thanks to a composed finish from Tyrone Delph in the 36th minute.

The second half kicked off with renewed intensity, and Monedderlust wasted no time asserting themselves.