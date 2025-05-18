Mottley hails Chase’s Test captaincy as reflection of Barbados’ cricket leadership

(SportsMax) Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has welcomed Roston Chase’s appointment as West Indies Test captain, which she views as a proud reflection of Barbados’ enduring leadership in regional cricket.

Mottley’s declaration came shortly after Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed Chase’s elevation to the role on Friday, as she described the milestone as “extraordinary,” not just for Chase personally, but for the nation and the legacy of Barbadian cricket.

“Today (Friday), we witness history. Roston Chase, a humble son of the soil, is now the 10th Barbadian to captain the West Indies team, an extraordinary milestone, not just for him, but for every Barbadian who believes in discipline, dignity, and quiet determination,” Mottley said in the statement.

The 33-year-old all-rounder officially takes over from fellow Barbadian Kraigg Brathwaite, who stepped down earlier this year. Chase’s appointment came after a competitive selection process that saw him emerge as the standout candidate from a field of six hopefuls.

With Chase at the helm, all three West Indies senior teams are now captained by Barbadians — Hayley Matthews leads the Women’s team, and Shai Hope oversees both the ODI and T20I sides. Mottley, who also serves as chair of CARICOM, noted this unprecedented alignment as a testament to the island’s tradition of producing outstanding cricket leaders.

She traced the lineage of Barbadian West Indies captains — from Teddy Hoad, who led the team in their first home Test in 1929, to icons like Frank Worrell, Garry Sobers, and Clyde Walcott, and more recent figures such as Jason Holder and Brathwaite.

“Barbados has always shown leadership and dependability,” Mottley declared.

Chase, who made his Test debut in 2016, has been known more for his work ethic and perseverance than flamboyance, traits Mottley was quick to praise.

“Roston Chase stands tall among these giants. Not a flashy player, but one who quietly goes about his work. A man of effort, of persistence, of belief. In many ways, he represents the best of who we are, working hard, staying grounded, and trusting that reward comes not with noise, but with resolve,” she said.

“And what a story Barbados continues to write: three West Indies Test captains, back-to-back-to-back. That is no coincidence. That is character. That is commitment. That is the culture of cricket in this country,” Mottley ended.