Ten-Pow, Asregado, DeAbreu win in Junior Squash Championship

Justin Ten-Pow, Shiloh Asregado, and Demetrius DeAbreu recorded wins in the A-Division when the Kraft Mac and Cheese Junior Skill Level Squash Championship continued yesterday.
Ten-Pow made light work of Zachary Persaud, winning in straight sets by an 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 score. On the other hand, Asregado overcame a one-set deficit to defeat Miguel Wong 8-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-9. In similar fashion, DeAbreu battled past Ethan Bulkan 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5.
In the B-Division, Egan Bulkan brushed aside Justin Goberdhan 11-4, 11-8, 11-8, and Kaylee Lowe dismissed Christopher Lowe 11-4, 14-12, 11-8.