Commemorating Stanley Greaves’ 90th birthday

Introduction

In commemoration of the renowned artist Stanley Greaves’ 90 birthday, the Sunday Stabroek will be featuring images of some of his artwork accompanied by poems written by him. This week’s sculpture EASTER KITE is accompanied by a note from Mr Greaves and the poem.

SCULPTURE – El Dorado’s Kite. 2014. El Dorado Series # 5 of 14 Sculptures. Mixed media, wood, cord, brass, gold leaf. H. 16” X L.”24”.

The Series is based on the thought of El Dorado living an ordinary life. The titles of work indicate this e.g. The Soup Bowl, Bread, Mirror, Umbrella, Rum Bottle. In 2018 an exhibition of photographs was held at Castellani House sponsored by Komal Samaroo, the Chairman of Demerara Distillers Limited. The photos are in the Collection of the Distilleries as well as the Rum Bottle Sculpture. In 2019 the Series was exhibited at the OAS Gallery in Washington DC. to celebrate the 53 Anniversary of Guyana’s Independence. The exhibition was sponsored by Ambassador Riyad Insanally and El Dorado’s Kite was presented to him for the Embassy’s Collection.

The ball of string (baller) is emphasized rather than the kite because without it the kite cannot be flown. It also represents the earth over which kites fly. The ball was made on a wire frame built on the stick which has a hexagonal cross section like a kite. The frame was covered with paper. over which yellow sisal and brown hemp cords provide a sense of design. A small wooden kite covered with gold leaf has smaller brass kites attached to it.

POEM

THERE IS A POEM HERE. (1997).

There is a poem here,

lines of layered meanings, and

surprises like twistd commas.

Object and dream become words,

words flex to symbols.

Rhythm, a net a trap to souls

while symbols, just so, fly

in portentous conjunctions.

Dread accompanies meaning

and red silence follows

impatient marks on paper.

Eyeless in the night

ambition awaits the poet

rising with delayed dawn.

There is a poem here.