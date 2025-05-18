Venezuelan bombast and Chinese evasion

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has unanimously affirmed its decision of 1 December 4 whereby it ruled as follows: “Pending a final decision…Vene-zuela shall refrain for taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails…whereby…Guyana exercises control over that area,” meaning Essequibo. On 1 May, 2025, on application by Guyana, the Court ruled that: “Pending a final decision… Venezuela shall refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections in the territory… [over which] Guyana currently exercises control,” again referring to Essequibo. The three judges who opposed the latter order merely argued that it was not necessary because the order of 1 December, 2023, “in our view… fully and clearly addresses the concerns raised by Guyana…” It should be emphasized that, by the above finding, that China, India and Germany, the three dissenting countries, did not rule against Guyana. They merely argued that the Order of 1 December 2023 sufficiently constrains Venezuela in relation to Guyana’s complaints against Venezuela in relation to the latter’s proposed elections.