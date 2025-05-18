David Loncke balances modelling with mental health advocacy

By Telesha Ramnarine

David Loncke started modelling professionally earlier this year, but with a passion like his, you’d think he has been doing it for years. The 28-year-old has big dreams for himself in the industry and although the financial landscape may be less than desired, he is sure that the potential for success, financial and otherwise, is enormous.

As a mental health professional with the Ministry of Health, Loncke, who has a background in psychology, actively works to promote mental wellness both on and off the runway, and uses his platform to promote it along with individuality, and to combat stereotypes associated with male models in the industry.

In an interview with Stabroek Weekend, he spoke about his deep appreciation for fashion and culture, some of the misconceptions surrounding male modelling, and his experience at the recently held Origins Fashion Show, among other things. “I travel a lot and have developed a taste and appreciation for fashion and cultural exploration… fashion is one of those cultures that I passionately explore,” he expressed.