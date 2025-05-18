Corned Mutton? Yes, Please

Listen to this:

I think I heard of corned mutton when I was growing up and figured it to be one of those ole time canned foods from war time that you don’t really get these days. My research has not revealed any information to confirm the former, but the fact that I am writing this column is proof that the latter is not true. Corned mutton is available, just not in every country. I got six cans as a foodie gift, compliments of Delven Adams of the Backyard Café.

Like many people, YouTube is one of my hangout places. It’s reality television at its finest. You can find a video or show about almost any and everything. I have an eclectic homepage on the site – music, art, food, DIY, travel, electronics, gadgets, technology, you name it. One day, on the homepage, I saw a video from Guyana pop up of fried corned mutton with potatoes. Hmm, I thought, corned mutton. I’ve never had that; sounds interesting, I must give it a try and see what it’s like compared to corned beef.