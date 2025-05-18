Veteran broadcaster Ron Robinson reflects on 60 years behind the mic

By Telesha Ramnarine

As he approaches six decades in radio — officially marking the anniversary on August 1 — veteran broadcaster Ronald ‘Ron’ Robinson cannot help but feel deeply humbled. His journey began on Emancipation Day, 1965, just one year before Guyana gained independence. He often says that radio emancipated him that year.

As a child, Robinson wasn’t able to speak until after age two. His parents, concerned about his silence, took him to doctors, but it was his older brother—two years his senior—who patiently helped him to find his voice.

Had someone told his mother then that he would become a broadcaster, she likely would have laughed in disbelief. “I often joke that I took a long time to start talking, but I’ve more than made up for it since,” he told Stabroek Weekend recently in an interview at the newspaper’s Robb Street, Georgetown office.