AC fire caused minor disruption at CJIA

Flight operations have resumed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) following a brief disruption caused by a fire in the check-in area early yesterday. The incident, which originated from a burning air conditioning unit, triggered a swift emergency response and temporary evacuation of the terminal.

According to a statement published by the airport, the fire was quickly brought under control by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), preventing significant damage. The airport’s emergency systems, including fire alarms, emergency lighting, and fire shutter doors, reportedly functioned as designed and were automatically deployed.

The incident caused minor disruptions, primarily affecting outbound flights for Caribbean Airlines (CAL) and Suriname Airways (SLM). Passengers and airport staff were safely evacuated, and there were no reports of injuries, the release said.

The Guyana Fire Service is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the fire, which is suspected to be electrical.

Airport authorities stated that the safety and security of passengers and staff remain their top priority and they appreciated the cooperation and understanding of the travelling public during the incident. They also extended thanks to all responding agencies for their prompt and professional actions.

While official reports indicated minimal disruptions and a swift return to normal operations, some airport sources voiced concerns about recurring issues. Speaking anonymously, several individuals working at the airport highlighted previous power outages and perceived delays in addressing maintenance issues. “This is not the first time this happened, only the other day they were doing some work there. We have had several power outages, only recently we had a power outage and the generator took 5 minutes to come on when it’s supposed to take 10 seconds,” one source stated. Another added, “everything just falls on deaf ears when you make a complaint about something going wrong with the construction at the airport, it takes about 10 to 15 business days before an acknowledgement response and even then, nothing changes.”

Despite these concerns, CJIA management stated that it is working to ensure full operations resume in the shortest possible time following the GFS clearance. The check-in process for affected CAL and SLM flights was anticipated to resume once investigations at the scene were complete.