Afreximbank, govt host financing roadshow on Wednesday

Locals who would like to tap into accessing finance from the US$1 billion oil service financing facility that the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has offered this country, will have the opportunity to do this on Wednesday when the government and the bank host a roadshow on the initiative.

In an advertisement in the Sunday Stabroek, the bank stated that the event, which will be held at the Marriott Hotel from 9 am, is expected to bring together 150 government institutions, manufacturers, and financial institutions, the oil and gas sector and SMEs among others.

Under the theme ‘Empowering Local Content Participation for Sustainable Prosperity through the Implementation of Afreximbank Mandate’, the bank in collaboration with the government will host the event, and is appealing to local oil and gas service businesses or those that want to enter that market to attend to hear how their investment plans can be realized.