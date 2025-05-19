Banks DIH group reports 9.1% increase in pre-tax, half-year profit

Banks DIH Holdings Inc Group has reported an increase in profit during the first half of its 2025 financial year, ending March 31, 2025, despite experiencing a slight decrease in overall revenue and navigating complex global economic challenges.

According to the Chairman’s Report, Chairman and Managing Director Clifford Reis said the group’s unaudited profit before taxation for the six months reached $6.617 billion. This represents an increase of $554 million, or 9.1%, compared to the $6.063 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Profit after taxation attributable to shareholders also saw healthy growth, climbing to $3.844 billion, up from $3.573 billion in the first half of 2024. This marks an increase of $271 million, or 7.6%.