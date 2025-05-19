Citizens in border communities report heightened tension, discord with Venezuelans

Life along the Cuyuni River border with Venezuela has become increasingly costly for Guyanese residents, who report facing routine extortion, aggression, and gunfire from Venezuelan criminal gangs known as syndicatos. Travellers must now pay a mandatory fee, often specified in gold, to pass a key river checkpoint, amidst a backdrop of heightened Venezuelan military presence and a persistent sense of insecurity in border communities.

Guyanese residents who frequently traverse the Cuyuni river recently relayed their experiences to Stabroek News, describing how the situation has intensified over the past few months. The river is a vital artery for transporting supplies like foodstuff and fuel to remote interior locations.

“Yeah, it has increased, because everybody is using the river, Guyanese and Venezuelans, but most times the Guyanese are using, they’re carrying up their stock, like food stuff, sometimes fuel, and so, in order for you to pass without no problem, you have to stop,” one source explained. “… the syndicatos, they will stop you, and you have to pay according to what you’re carrying up. So if you pay, then you will pass.”