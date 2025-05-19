Construction worker charged with unlawful wounding

Thirty-two-year-old Ceon Isaacs, a construction worker of Sophia, Georgetown, appeared last Friday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with unlawful wounding.

Isaacs pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, April 30, at Sophia, Georgetown, Isaacs unlawfully wounded Michael Joanza.

Isaacs struggled to pin point his exact address in Sophia when questioned, with Joanza interjecting to state that he (Isaacs) lives at Plum Park.

The prosecutor objected to bail due to Isaacs being unsure of his address.

Stating that she would find an address for Isaacs, Magistrate McGusty refused bail and remanded him to prison.

The matter was adjourned to June 6.