GRA still mum on completed IHS Markit audit

Two months have passed since the government said that it made it clear to ExxonMobil that there was no more room for talks or negotiations on the IHS Markit Audit and it will seek recourse as stipulated in the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). Government had said the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) was the agency responsible for undertaking action, as it has given that power to the agency, but there has been a total blackout from Commissioner General Godfrey Statia.

Since the announcement of the government’s ‘no more talks’ stance in March, Statia has not said anything on the issue and calls and messages to his phone have been unanswered.

On March 6, and following a report by this newspaper the day before, the government broke its long silence on the status of the first two cost oil audits saying that for the four-year-old IHS Markit audit, ExxonMobil has been notified that there is no more room for talks and it will seek recourse to the 2016 PSA for resolution.