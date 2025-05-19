GuySuCo pushing Albion Gems brand of sugar in overseas markets

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has intensified the marketing of this country’s sugar overseas with its Albion Gems brand, given that in 2015 it lost the right to market the Demerara Gold brand to foreign competitor Bedessee Imports Limited, Chief Executive Officer Paul Cheong said.

“We are pushing the Albion Gems brand and will be improving the packaging and so on as soon as we have that market drive. We lost the case with Bedessee so we are working on marketing strategies too,” Cheong told Stabroek News on Saturday.

Currently, the Albion Gems brand retails in the United States for US$5.19 and can be found in especially West Indian stores in New York, New Jersey and Florida, where the majority of US-based Guyanese live.