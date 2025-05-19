How the Cost of Living is affecting people – Part 128

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public at Hogg Island in the Essequibo River, Region Three about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Hubbard Roopnauth

Hubbard Roopnauth, a 65-year-old farmer said: “Even the farm can’t pay we because the cost for things that I produce, is sold at a cheaper cost to people who buy from me to sell back, for example, the provision, I don’t know if the cost gone up a little now. Personally…I’m feeling it is very hard to maintain my family because the farm can’t pay me fuh plant. I have labour taking most of the money, I have to buy drugs for my crops. I have to buy groceries. I have to buy gasoline to use in my blower. When I’m finish covering this cost, my pocket empty. The cost for all these items is high. Because of this, I’m planting plantains on a section of my land and this afternoon [Wednesday] I’m going to carry some plantain to sell. I do plant pumpkins too, but sometimes you have to know when to plant the pumpkin because sometimes the pumpkin sell very cheap and sometimes the people don’t wait, they buy it in bulk and pay me what they want and I incur a lot to produce the pumpkin. I usually make a list of grocery items I need and then go to Parika to buy it. The cost for rice gone up. A couple months back, 10 kg Karibee rice cost $2,800/$2,900 at the supermarket in Parika; now the rice cost $3,000 and something at the supermarket. The cost for the 15:15:15 fertilizer I apply to my crops, gone up also. A couple months back, a big bag fertilizer cost $7,000; now the fertilizer cost $8,000 a bag.