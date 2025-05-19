IMF assessment on public debt distress risk should be viewed with caution – Goolsarran

Former auditor general Anand Goolsarran said that while the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) assessment of Guyana’s public debt placed its distress risk as low, this should be viewed with some caution as it is measured against debt ratios that are misleading.

“At the end of 2024, Guyana’s debt-to-GDP ratio decreased from 27.0 percent to 24.3 percent, despite the significant increase in the public debt. The main reason for this is that as production of crude oil increases, so does the GDP, which is the denominator in the debt-to-GDP ratio. However, the ratio is somewhat misleading in that 87.5 percent of crude oil production does not belong to Guyana,” Goolsarran noted in his Accountability column published today.

“That apart, considering recent trends in the price of crude oil, the authorities need to be guarded against incurring future debts while at the same time addressing how the public debt can be reduced over the short- to medium-term. This may require accelerating attempts to have a balanced budget.”