Minister of Health urges monitoring of blood pressure

Monitoring your blood pressure is important and can help avoid the onset of serious medical complications that can result in sudden death.

This statement formed part of a message given recently by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony on the occasion of World Hypertension Day held under the theme, “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.”

Along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and global health partners, the aim is to raise awareness about hypertension, commonly referred to as high blood pressure, which affects an estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide, with over two-thirds residing in low- and middle-income countries. Men are slightly more affected than women.