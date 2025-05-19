Tattoo artist charged with break and enter, larceny

Nicholas Choy, a tattoo artist, of Robb Street, Georgetown, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, charged with break and enter and larceny.

Choy pled not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on Monday, May 12, at Croal Street, Brickdam, Georgetown, Choy broke and entered the Young Women’s Christian Association daycare and preschool facility and stole one microwave oven valued $37,000, one industrial fan valued $25,000, three double-bed mattresses valued $54,000, one water dispenser valued $25,000, one roll of garbage bags valued $1,200, one JBL speaker valued $31,000, one small fan valued $9,000, one garbage bin valued $19,000, and a quantity of school supplies valued $77,000, for a total value of $277,200.