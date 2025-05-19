Twenty-five graduate from Republic Bank apprenticeship programme

Twenty-five young men and women who successfully completed the Republic Bank Limited’s 14th annual Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme 2024/2025 graduated in a ceremony on Thursday at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown.

The programme covered seven months during which time the apprentices were attached to a Republic Bank branch or specialist unit where they were exposed to various courses in office procedures, personal development, banking operations, customer service, and computing. At the end of the seven-month period, the apprentices were awarded a Caribbean and Vocational Qualification (CVQ) from the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies (CANTA) issued by the Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training (CTVET), which will make them eligible for jobs within the Caricom region.

Managing Director at Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited Stephen Grell, in his address to the graduates, expressed his pleasure at being part of the ceremony and congratulated them on their dedication, perseverance and commitment.