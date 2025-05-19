Massive rainfall swamps Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) Sunday morning activities across Trinidad and Tobago were all but halted yesterday, as the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) dumped hours of heavy rainfall across the country from Saturday night into yesterday afternoon.

The massive rainfall triggered street flooding in multiple areas and pleas for fast, preventive action by the authorities ahead of the 2025 rainy season.

As forecast last week by the T&T Meteorological Services (TTMS), mid-May has brought the first hints of the rainy season with the ITCZ’s heavy thunderstorms and strong winds.

The showers started late on Saturday night across T&T and by morning had progressed to a relentless downpour that lasted into after midday.

Most of the impact was seen across Trinidad and impacted many usual Sunday morning activities, such as early morning worship, market and grocery shopping.

By dawn yesterday, some areas were already seeing water in the streets.

According to social media reports, people in areas such as Piarco, Las Lomas/St Helena, Bamboo Number #2 and Diego Martin got to work “early” in taking precautions against possible residential flooding.

This included collecting sandbags from regional corporations and moving pets, vehicles were relocated and appliances and valuables were secured.

By mid-morning, street flooding was being reported in downtown Port of Spain, Diego Martin, Cocorite and Santa Cruz.

Many said they had prepared for some showers but were “shocked” by the intensity of yesterday’s downpour. On the north coast road from Arima, people were also on the lookout for landslides.

With the anticipation of bad weather yesterday into evening, many abandoned their plans for recreation or early morning business to shops and restaurants.

In some areas, residents claimed “years” of neglect and said they hoped to see quick action by the current Government.

In Munroe Road, Cunupia, one resident said the area was scheduled to be cleaned under the national drainage programme.

The community’s environs including Endeavour and Warrenville were flooded, with some residents of Ackbar Trace, Charlieville marooned in their homes for several hours.

Street flooding also hit Montrose and the Chaguanas Main Road, Chase Village, McBean and Couva, parts of Felicity and parts of Longdenville.

By midday, heavy street flooding was also reported on Chin Chin Road, between Madras Settlement and Las Lomas.

MP for Chaguanas East and Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, Vandana Mohit, also stated via Facebook that the Lallan River along Endeavour Road, Chaguanas, had overflowed its banks by midday.

Flooding was also reported on the Cumuto Main Road, parts of Navet and Santa Rosa.

T&T was placed on Adverse Weather Alert – Yellow Level last Friday, with a warning from the TTMS that flash flooding and gusty winds would mark the weekend.

The warning was upgraded yesterday to a Yellow Alert #3, with the advisory scheduled to end at 6.00 p.m. today.

The extended advisory warned that “there is a medium chance (60%) of intermittent rainfall of varying intensities and isolated thunderstorms over Trinidad and to a lesser extent Tobago”.

The ITCZ is gradually migrating northward and was expected to trigger rainfall and thunderstorm activity into last night.

Up to midday yesterday, people were also anxious about further flooding into night-time, as most main rovers appeared swollen.

However, up to late yesterday the country’s main watercourses were within capacity, according to the Ministry of Rural and Local Development.

The main Caroni River, although elevated due to runoff, did not exceed its banks as was feared and by late yesterday evening had shown signs of subsiding.

Smaller watercourses, such as the Manuel Congo and Caroni (Tumpuna) rivers, were up to late yesterday also still responding to runoff from earlier rainfall.

The Met Services also warned that with additional rainfall forecast, there is the risk of localised overtopping, especially in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Today also presents a heightened risk of landslides/landslips in vulnerable areas and additional street or flash flooding, localised ponding and gusty winds in the vicinity of heavy downpours which can also lead to agitated seas.

People were advised to remain alert and exercise caution, especially in areas with a history of flooding or landslides.

According to the TTMS, Sunday night was expected to be partly cloudy and hazy but for some isolated light to moderate showers over a few areas.

Today is expected to be partly cloudy and hazy, becoming mostly cloudy at times with scattered showers/rain over most areas, while there is also a medium chance that the isolated thunderstorm would occur mostly after midnight and during morning.

Tomorrow is expected to be partly cloudy/cloudy with periodic rainfall, especially over Trinidad. There is also a chance of isolated thunderstorms, meteorologist Albert Alexander.