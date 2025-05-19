Oil pollution prevention bill

It has taken the PPP/C Government nearly four years and nine months to present to Parliament a bill for the protection of the country from the ravages of an oil spill. If that isn’t the height of dereliction of duty considering that nearly 700,000 barrels of oil are being lifted each day from the Atlantic sea bed then nothing else qualifies.

Where did the paralysis occur? Was it at the Attorney General’s Chambers? At Freedom House? The Office of the President? Or within the clandestine communications between ExxonMobil and the government? Wherever the delay lay, it was the hallmark of intransigence; a government dicing with the safety of the country and the possible extraterritorial implications of a spill. Perhaps at some stage President Ali might explain why his government was so dilatory with this particular piece of legislation.

Appallingly, this government has also abandoned the earnest pledge in the earliest days of its taking office to introduce legislation for a Petroleum Commission. This is yet another example of the gross abdication of governmental responsibility. It would be unheard of that a sector which is now the unchallenged driver of the economy does not come under purpose-built legislation ensconced in a particular institution. Regulation of the oil and gas industry – including what will be the largest state-financed project in the country’s history – is now in the ambit of a mishmash of government agencies and officials without any clear flowchart of accountability.

At least the oil spill protection bill has now been passed by the National Assembly and presumably will be immediately assented to. However, the troubles facing the country won’t end with the passage of the bill in this form. Ever since Guyana became a petroleum producer, the overriding concern was the risk of a spill or worse in the Atlantic resulting in a major pollution disaster with crude oil gushing into the deep sea and washing up on our shores and those of Caribbean countries.

The oft cited example of such a disaster has been the April 20, 2010 British Petroleum (BP) Deepwater Horizon explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, 41 miles off the coast of Louisiana and which claimed the lives of 11 rig workers. The total cost to BP for this calamitous incident at last count was US$65b. Regulatory rigour made BP largely accountable for the claims that arose in the aftermath of the disaster.

This country and its people need to be properly shielded from any such disaster.

Thus, in recent years there was considered examination and parsing of the various liability clauses applicable to ExxonMobil and its partners in the Stabroek Block. This included the notorious 2016 Production Sharing Agreement and the permits issued for the various oil development projects. It became evident that there were loopholes which would enable ExxonMobil and its partners to escape full liability for any spill or calamity. Even more concerning was the cloyingly submissive behaviour of the PPP/C government towards ExxonMobil’s agenda of ripping out Guyana’s oil from its various finds without any restraint or consideration of the environment and climatic concerns. On November 23rd, 2020, just months after taking office, the government terminated the services of the very able Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Vincent Adams who was proving capable of ensuring safeguards and, importantly, full liability by the parent company were there to be a disaster.

With his removal, ExxonMobil and those in the administration who stood to benefit from the laid back approach to regulation have had their way. This was with the exception of a landmark court ruling delivered by Justice Sandil Kissoon on May 3rd 2023 in an action brought by Fred Collins and Godfrey Whyte that there should be an an unlimited guarantee from the parent company of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) in the event of a catastrophic accident. EMGL expectedly opposed it but when the EPA and the state joined forces with it, all was exposed. This government will not apparently put the interest of the people of this country first, that position is occupied by ExxonMobil and its associates.

Friday’s passage in Parliament of the Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Bill 2025 has to be seen in that context. It creates a bewildering and confused maze of agencies supposedly entrusted with responsibility for marshalling a response to any spill without clearly identifying the true responsible party as having to bear the burden – financial – and all of the entire enterprise. For instance, where is it stated in the bill who has ultimate control over important remedial equipment such as the capping stack? One will have to wait to see how it functions practically but it requires testing and the acquisition of much more resources than are currently available in Guyana at the moment.

The real sting in the bill to the interest of Guyana and its people comes in the form of Clause 21 and Prime Minister Phillips, in whose name the bill was presented, should be made to justify this inclusion. With the marginal note, ‘No transfer of liability’, Clause 21 says “An indemnification or any like agreement shall be invalid for the purposes of transferring the liability of a responsible party under this Act”.

This has been interpreted to mean that if ExxonMobil’s Caribbean-incorporated company here is the responsible party for an oil spill and is broke and without the financial means to cover its responsibilities, this liability cannot be transferred to its parent company. If this interpretation is indeed valid, it would be another example of the government undermining the interests of the country undoubtedly at the behest of ExxonMobil in Houston. The government must urgently clear the air on this.