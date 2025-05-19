The onus is on GuySuCo to surpass its post 2020 weekly production rate, reduce its project management deficit to achieve their 2025 target

Dear Editor:

Thanks to the media, GuySuCo has finally announced that it closed the First Crop. That is the right thing, regroup and come again. The information on the first crop of 2025 was that the Corporation produced 16,060 Metric Tonnes (MT) of sugar, a shortfall from its target of 55% or 19,771 MT.

Commendation must go to Uitvlugt Estate for delivering on its target. The workers at Uitvlugt should have been given a special extra day’s pay by the Corporation for doing what they said they would do. Meeting your target is an important motivator in any business.

The biggest disaster was Albion, the largest estate, where it was revealed that last week they crushed cane at a TCTS of 24 when the industry average is usually around 12. This meant that rather than taking 12 tonnes of cane to make one tonne of sugar, Albion was taking twice as much cane to deliver the same one tonne at more than double the usual cost. This is the consequence of trying to cut canes in the May-June rainy seasons. Albion had a shortfall of 61% on its target, Rose Hall had a shortfall of 62% and Blairmont had a shortfall of 63%. Blairmont clearly have special problems in their factory.

I hope Mr. Paul Cheong, the CEO learnt his lesson and will stop playing politics with the industry. There is lots of work to do in these factories and stop buying “quack” parts from friends and family of the politicians and Board Members and go to the rightful sources in the UK and India where the most reliable parts can be found. Close your Second Crop before December 4, 2025 and start planning for that timeline from now. There is no room for silly excuses in the Second Crop. Plan, execute, plan! This is how Booker Tate did it.

But there is a bigger problem. When asked by the media about how many tonnes of cane that was programmed to be cut in the First Crop that was not harvested on time, the CEO chose to “mamaguy” (thank you Mr. Clement Rohee for this word) the public with a misleading answer. Mr. Cheong said, he did not have the figures on hand but by far it is not all of that. What sort of CEO is Mr. Cheong? Why are you talking to the press when you are clueless about your numbers? I am sure that if the media had asked Mr. Jairam Pitam, his Deputy that question, they would have gotten an accurate answer. But “mamaguy” is the word.

Maybe in the future, the President should ask the media to talk to Mr. Pitam to give Mr. Cheong the space to focus on his private affairs and on road building and that sort of thing. His statements confirm what many are saying, that Mr. Cheong is not ready for the big league and he is not even ministerial material. His answers expose him for what he is – a man bubbling on the job.

At Albion, there are some 90,000 MT of standing canes that were programmed to be harvested in the First Crop of 2025 that are now going forward as old canes to the Second Crop of 2025. At Blairmont, the figure is 70,000 MT and more than 10,000 MT of those canes are at Rose Hall. Do the computation, Mr. Cheong, and stop pussy-footing on the issues. More than 5,000 MT of sugar will be thrown away to the wind because, under your leadership, your plan could not deliver on its mandate. Check the cost!

When asked about the $13 billion allocation, Mr. Cheong said “A small percentage has been spent”. He knows and everyone in the Ministry of Finance knows that is patently false. I challenge Mr. Cheong to prove that less than 50% of the funds have been spent. More than $9 billion was spent according to those who are concerned in the Ministry of Finance about the state of the finances in GuySuCo. Mr. Cheong’s public finance skills must be questioned and this now raises some serious concerns around transparency and accountability. Can he be trusted with all this money?

Mr. Cheong used to be the Marketing Director on the Board of GuySuCo, but what some Board Members are saying is that as the Director in charge of Marketing, he had lots of grand ideas of how to sell sugar at the highest value. However, upon becoming the CEO, he is selling sugar on average of US$380 per metric tonne, when only a few years ago, GuySuCo was getting an average of US$750 per metric tonne for its sugar. What is Mr. Cheong really good at?

Mr. Cheong said he is seeking to attract new labour. From where? India or Bangladesh or Haiti? In an election year? Yeah right! No political common sense. What Mr. Cheong is not telling the public is that the turnout of the workforce in Berbice has been crumbling for years. This is not news, everyone in GuySuCo knew this 10 years ago. There are no workers in Guyana to replace the retirees leaving the field; this is a given. Therefore, to read Mr. Cheong saying that “the corporation is mulling hiring additional labour to manually load canes”, begs the question from where?

Mr. Cheong appears to be sleepwalking on the job and is not understanding that there is no available labour in Guyana. It was the Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Mr. Komal Singh who told the IMF quite correctly in March 2025 that “unemployment is largely voluntary in Guyana”. So where is Mr. Paul Cheong getting these manual cane harvesters from? Jupiter?

I will leave the reading public to evaluate why the First Crop of 2025 had a 55% shortfall, but this now brings me to the question of the target which remains at 100,000 MT for 2025. GuySuCo has made 16,000 MT so far, but how are you making the outstanding 84,000 MT over the five remaining dry months of the year? GuySuCo will be expected to have an average weekly production of 4,200 MT for all of the Second Crop of 2025. But the highest weekly production GuySuCo has ever experienced since 2020 was 3,032 MT. Ok, what is being done differently for the remainder of 2025 that was not done in 2024? Tell the nation Mr. Paul Cheong and stop bluffing.

Nothing will change in the Second Crop of 2025 because the private sector operators who were tasked to cut the canes brought into the country old machines that continue to mal-function while overcharging the Corporation for services rendered. It has come to my attention that the private operators are being paid 40% more than the human cane cutters to harvest the cane and deliver it to the factory.

GuySuCo under Mr. Paul Cheong continues to defy all business logic. The core principle of automation is to reduce the cost of production and increase efficiency. But not at GuySuCo it appears? Or were these contracts to the private operators a fundraising venture for some political parties, politicians, and their enablers within the Corporation? Carry on smartly, Paul, my boy; Aunty Emily here watching! The truth will always float to the top.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Emily Lorrimer