Masters school Pacesetters, Colts outflank GDF

‘One Guyana’ Basketball Playoffs

Masters stunned Pacesetters while Colts outflanked the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) when the playoff round in the ‘One Guyana’ Basketball League commenced on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.

Masters bested Pacesetters 61-51 to take a 1-0 advantage in their three-match series. Steve Niles led the way with 15 points, while Earl O’Neal and Naylon Loncke added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Conrad Singh added eight points.

On the other side, Ruel Ritch, Joslyn Crawford, and Jaleel Duke scored 12, 11, and 10 points apiece.