Renick Beharry and family lend support to Cricket Gear Project

Young and promising cricketers across Guyana continue to benefit from the ongoing “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana” initiative, with fresh support coming from Connecticut, USA-based Guyanese Renick Beharry and his family. Their recent cash donation adds to the momentum of this impactful project, which is spearheaded by Anil Beharry and Kishan Das of the USA. The funds will be used to purchase much-needed cricket equipment that many young players cannot afford.

Renick Beharry expressed his admiration for the initiative, stating that he was both impressed and pleased to be part of something so meaningful. He highlighted the impressive reach of the project and the tangible difference it has made in the lives of young cricketers throughout Guyana. His family’s contribution comes at a time when the initiative is expanding its efforts to ensure every child has the opportunity to play cricket in a safe, supportive environment. According to the organisers, the overarching goal remains focused on keeping youths off the streets and actively involved in structured sports, particularly cricket.