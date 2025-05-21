The Impact of Globalization on Guyana’s Youth & Education

Looking past the blandness of the title, I am sure the avid reader is wondering what is globalization. It is upon definition for one then to postulate on the impact of such a concept. ­­­­Globalization is the process by which particular goods and services, or social and cultural influencers, gradually become similar in all parts of the world, granted authority by the Cambridge dictionary. In the 21st century, few forces have been as transformative and simultaneously as polarizing as globalization. The inherent interconnected network of trade, information, culture and technology – the basis of globalization, has touched nearly every sector of modern life. In youth development and education, globalization acts both as a catalyst and a crucible. The question then, is not whether globalization is shaping our society but rather how effectively we are shaping its influence to serve our national interest.