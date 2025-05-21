CCJ rules against Hardat Singh in case with Ann Narine

Overseas-based businessman, Hardat Singh, yesterday lost his appeal at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in relation to having to repay Ann Narine the sum of US$300,000 that he had borrowed for business ventures.

Back in July of last year Singh been granted a stay by the CCJ to delay the execution sale of a Queenstown property for which Narine had secured a writ of seizure and sale from the courts here for. Now that she has won her case before the CCJ, the stay has been lifted, paving the way for the property to be sold.

Singh was represented by attorneys-at-law Devindra Kissoon and Natasha Vieira, and as the Appellant, he also has to pay court costs which were also awarded by the CCJ to Narine, the Respondent, who was represented by Senior Counsel Jamela Ali, and attorneys-at-law Sanjeev Datadin, Khalif Gobin and Mohanie Anganoo.